Crime

Police surround small hotel just off Strip, take suspect into custody

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 4, 2020 - 5:07 am
 
Updated November 4, 2020 - 6:10 am

Las Vegas police surrounded a small motel on the Las Vegas Strip as they looked for a wanted suspect about 3:20 a.m. Wednesday.

At least 10 police cars were in front of and around the Diamond Inn, 4605 Las Vegas Blvd. South, near Russell Road.

“The individual initially refused to exit the room, causing a shutdown of Las Vegas Blvd between Harley Davidson and Four Seasons,” police Lt. David Gordon said in a news release about 6 a.m.. “The suspect existed the room and was taken into custody without incident. Roads should be opening up soon.”

Northbound traffic on Las Vegas Boulevard was stopped for the police activity.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

