Police surround small hotel just off Strip, take suspect into custody

Las Vegas police surrounded a small motel on the Las Vegas Strip as they looked for a wanted suspect about 3:20 a.m. Wednesday.

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a barricade situation at the Diamond Inn at 4605 Las Vegas Blvd. South, on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police surrounded the Diamond Inn near Las Vegas Boulevard South and Russell Road early Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

At least 10 police cars were in front of and around the Diamond Inn, 4605 Las Vegas Blvd. South, near Russell Road.

“The individual initially refused to exit the room, causing a shutdown of Las Vegas Blvd between Harley Davidson and Four Seasons,” police Lt. David Gordon said in a news release about 6 a.m.. “The suspect existed the room and was taken into custody without incident. Roads should be opening up soon.”

Northbound traffic on Las Vegas Boulevard was stopped for the police activity.

