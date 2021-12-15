Police: Suspected DUI driver in fatal downtown crash admitted guilt

Daysia Brown, 24, of Henderson told a Las Vegas police officer that “she was drunk and that she deserved what was coming to her,” according to an arrest report.

Las Vegas police investigate a suspected DUI crash that left one person dead on Las Vegas Boulevard South at Gass Avenue early Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman accused of driving while impaired in a deadly downtown Las Vegas crash told an officer “she was drunk and that she deserved what was coming to her,” according to an arrest report.

Las Vegas police say Daysia Brown, 24, of Henderson also told a family member over a jail phone following her Friday arrest that she was drunk at the time of the 1:52 a.m. crash at Las Vegas Boulevard South at Gass Avenue.

“She stated to them that she had consumed three shots of liquor,” police said of the jailhouse phone call.

The report stated that officers suspected Brown also had used an “unknown narcotic.” Her blood test results were not detailed in the report, however.

Police said Brown was driving a Jeep eastbound on Gass when her vehicle collided with a Toyota sedan. A passenger in the Toyota, Julio Maymi-Diaz, 50, of Las Vegas, died at University Medical Center. The Clark County coroner’s office said he died from blunt force trauma.

The driver of the Toyota, a 31-year-old Las Vegas man, was injured but survived.

Police said in the arrest report for Brown that she failed a field sobriety test at the scene. Las Vegas Justice Court records show Brown is now charged with two felony counts of driving under the influence.

A preliminary hearing in the case is set for April 27.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.