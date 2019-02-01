Police target Nevada boarding school in child abuse investigation

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Thursday night that police are conducting a child abuse investigation at a private boarding school for at-risk teenagers in Amargosa Valley.

Northwest Academy in Amargosa Valley, Nevada (Google)

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Thursday night that police are conducting a child abuse investigation at a private boarding school for at-risk teenagers in Amargosa Valley.

Sheriff’s Office spokesman David Boruchowitz said in an email that officers were on the scene for an ongoing child abuse investigation Thursday night at the Northwest Academy, at 1472 S. Highway 373 in Amargosa Valley, about 45 miles from Pahrump.

According to its website, the academy is a private boarding school near the California-Nevada border for “troubled teens and at-risk adolescents.”

The facility is monitored and licensed by the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services, according to the website.

Further information was not available Thursday night. Boruchowitz said more information would be released Friday morning.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.