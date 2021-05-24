Police: Theft ring involving officer targeted Home Depot stores

A 43-page arrest report for the six defendants shows the retail theft ring was busted on May 2 at 11:30 a.m. when Las Vegas police were called by Home Depot retail crime investigators.

Clockwise from top left, Samuelito Quijano, Kristine Quijano, Ranjit Quijano, Alejandro Delacruz and Enrico Ronquillo (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A retail theft ring that a Las Vegas police officer is accused of participating in targeted mostly Home Depot stores across the Las Vegas Valley, netting thousands of dollars in thefts from at least 28 stores since March, according to an arrest report in the case.

Officer Samuelito Quijano, 34, was arrested Saturday on charges of grand larceny, possession of stolen property, conspiracy to commit burglary and taking part in an organized theft ring. Police did not release specifics of Quijano’s alleged involvement in the theft ring, but police and jail records show five others were arrested in the same case.

They are Kristine Quijano, 30, Ranjit Quijano, 29, Edward Silvestre, 50, Alejandro Delacruz, 40, and Enrico Ronquillo, 41.

A 43-page arrest report for the six defendants shows the retail theft ring was busted on May 2 at 11:30 a.m. when Las Vegas police were called by Home Depot retail crime investigators. The Home Depot investigators told officers they were investigating multiple cases of theft from Home Depot stores. In several of the cases, individuals would fill a shopping a cart with valuables and simply walk out of the store without paying. In the most recent theft, the security personnel detained Silvestre in an attempted burglary at a Home Depot at 7015 Arroyo Crossing Parkway, near Rainbow Boulevard and Warm Springs Road.

“Silvestre also confessed that the crew was involved in theft for profit incidents at numerous retailers across the valley to include scams such as but not limited to purchasing items with stolen credit cards and then returning the items for cash, purchase of one item then theft of a duplicate item to be returned for cash and numerous other scams,” police wrote in the arrest report.

Police said based on the information provided to police, they served search warrants at two residences, two vehicles and two storage units on Tuesday, leading to the recovery of “property stolen or purchased fraudulently.”

Police said they interviewed Ranjit Quijano, Kristine Quijano, and Ronquillo and “all confessed to their involvement.” Delacruz denied involvement in the theft ring “though he acknowledged he was depicted in surveillance video,” police said.

It was unclear if Samuelito Quijano spoke to police investigators in the case or what his relation is to Ranjit Quijano or Kristine Quijano. Several sections of the arrest report for all six were blacked out by police.

Detectives listed 30 thefts they investigated in the case. Of those cases, 28 were at Home Depot stores. One theft was at a Lowe’s and another theft was at a Seafood City outlet. The individuals arrested face a myriad of charges ranging from participating in a retail theft ring, grand larceny, and conspiracy to possession of stolen property.

Samuelito Quijano has been employed with Las Vegas police since 2017 and was part of the Enterprise Area Command’s community police division, the statement said.

“Quijano has been placed on suspension of police powers without pay pending the outcome of the criminal and internal investigations,” a Saturday statement from police said.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.