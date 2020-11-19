72°F
Police to seek public’s help locating suspect in woman’s murder

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 19, 2020 - 11:25 am
 
This undated file photo shows Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in Las Vega ...
This undated file photo shows Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)

Las Vegas police will hold a press conference Thursday afternoon to ask for help finding 38-year-old Eduardo Clemente, who has been charged with murder in the death of his girlfriend after she was found dead in October near Indian Springs.

The press conference will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Metropolitan Police Department headquarters at which time police will ask anyone with information about Clemente’s whereabouts to come forward, according to a statement from the department. An arrest warrant was issued Nov. 5 for Clemente on charges of murder, grand larceny of a motor vehicle and six counts of credit card theft, Las Vegas Justice Court records show.

Clemente was considered a suspect in the death of his girlfriend, Tiffany Booth, 35, who was found dead Oct. 19, the Review-Journal previously reported. The Clark County coroner’s office has not determined her cause and manner of death.

Booth’s death was officially being investigated as a homicide Nov. 10, according to online records maintained by Metro.

The couple was first reported missing Oct. 5, and Booth’s car was found three days later in Ely. Police said at the time that foul play was suspected.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

