Police: Trump hotel arson suspect not ‘politically motivated’

Roger Fraley (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A man accused of trying to set two fires inside the Trump International Hotel on Wednesday was not “politically motivated,” according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Roger Fraley, 28, was booked Thursday into the Clark County Detention Center. He is accused of leaving two toasters filled with towels and paper products in a women’s bathroom on the pool deck and on the 17th floor of the hotel in an attempt to start fires.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in the restroom, and security personnel extinguished the fire in the 17th floor hallway.

Las Vegas police and the Clark County Fire Department investigated the attempted arson together. Police said a security guard suffered minor injuries while attempting to take Fraley into custody.

Fraley’s Facebook page lists him as the CEO of Rojay Rabbit, a business that teaches customers “stealth social matrix hacking techniques” and encourages them to “see how far the rabbit hole goes.”

His last Facebook update, posted at 3:33 a.m. the day the fires were set, is “Lord Jesus save me.”

Fraley faces four counts of first-degree arson and one count of burglary.

