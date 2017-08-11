Police unsure if man has weapon in northeast Las Vegas standoff

Las Vegas police are responding to a Friday morning barricade in the northeast valley.
A man who might be armed is refusing to leave a house on the 6300 block of Waterdragon Avenue, near Mt. Hood Street and Washington Avenue, according to Metropolitan Police Lt. Peter Kisfalvi.
Crisis negotiators are using a bullhorn asking the man to come outside with his hands up.
Neighbors said people moved into the house about six months ago.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
