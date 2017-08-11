Police unsure if man has weapon in northeast Las Vegas standoff

Las Vegas police are responding to a Friday morning barricade in the northeast valley.

Las Vegas police blocked off a northeast valley neighborhood early Friday morning while they try to coax a man out of house on Waterdragon Avenue. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man who might be armed is refusing to leave a house on the 6300 block of Waterdragon Avenue, near Mt. Hood Street and Washington Avenue, according to Metropolitan Police Lt. Peter Kisfalvi.

Crisis negotiators are using a bullhorn asking the man to come outside with his hands up.

Neighbors said people moved into the house about six months ago.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

