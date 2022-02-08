Police: video shows Saints’ Alvin Kamara in Strip scuffle

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara told Las Vegas police that he threw a “couple punches” during a scuffle on the Strip that left a man with an orbital fracture early Saturday, according to his arrest report.

Alvin Kamara (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Alvin Kamara of the New Orleans Saints runs with the ball during Pro Bowl NFL football practice, Thursday, February 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Gregory Payan/AP Images for NFL)

Alvin Kamara of the New Orleans Saints (41) runs during Pro Bowl NFL football practice, Saturday, February 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steve Luciano/AP Images for NFL)

Video surveillance showed Kamara punching the victim repeatedly before people with Kamara stomped on the man while he was on the floor, the report stated.

The victim never hit anyone back, police said.

The alleged attack occurred about 6:30 a.m. as Kamara and four others with him were leaving Drai’s Nightclub inside The Cromwell, according to the report.

Kamara, who was questioned and arrested at Allegiant Stadium after he played in the NFL Pro Bowl, said that he punched a man who was running away, the report said. Kamara told police he thought the man had done something to someone in his group, which included his girlfriend, his assistant and a couple of friends.

Police said the footage did not show the man running away, but rather being attacked by Kamara and three others.

The victim told police that when an elevator door opened, Kamara stopped him from entering by putting his hand on the victim’s chest, the report stated. When the man pushed Kamara’s hand away, Kamara shoved him, causing him to stumble.

The beating caused the man to lose consciousness, police said in the report.

The beating was reported to police hours later on Saturday. No other arrests have been announced.

Kamara bailed out of the Clark County Detention Center on Sunday night, and is due in court March 8, Las Vegas Justice Court records show.

He is facing one felony count of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm.

Kamara played in the NFL’s Pro Bowl and had four catches for 23 yards.

NFL officials said the league was aware of the arrest, but declined to comment.

Kamara has been named to the Pro Bowl in each of his five NFL seasons and eclipsed 1,300 scrimmage yards all five years he’s been in the league.

