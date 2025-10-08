Police: Woman forged prescriptions for diabetic school children

A woman is accused of operating an unlicensed diabetes clinic and forging doctor signatures after police said she gave fraudulent services to more than a dozen CCSD students.

A woman is accused of operating an unlicensed diabetes clinic and forging doctor signatures after police said she posed as a nurse with the same name as her and provided fraudulent services to more than a dozen students in the Clark County School District.

Crystal Scott was arrested Oct. 1 on suspicion of obtaining and using personal identifying information of another; practicing as a nurse without a license; unlawful furnishing of a dangerous drug to a minor; fraudulent possession of dangerous drugs or prescription medication, according to her Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

Scott has posted a $50,000 bond, online court records show. Her attorney, Jack Buchanan, could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday. Police alleged in Scott’s arrest report that she “engaged in a calculated, deliberate scheme that compromised the safety of multiple children.”

School nurse tips off police

Metro detectives said in the report they received a complaint Sept. 26 from Sheri McPartlin, the school district’s chief nurse, who said a student had received an order from a doctor named Jonathan Walker authorizing school staff to administer insulin during school hours.

The report said McPartlin noted several irregularities with Walker’s note, including that it was dated Aug. 22, 2026. McPartlin told police she also reviewed other medical orders submitted to CCSD and found 12 others signed by Walker that appeared inconsistent.

To confirm Walker’s signature, McPartlin said she contacted him and was told he did not sign any of the waivers and that he does not treat pediatric patients, according to the report. Police said Scott later contacted McPartlin the same day to inquire why the medical orders for her clients had been denied.

On Sept. 29, investigators contacted Walker and another doctor, Aloysius Fobi, who both said they had been contracted to provide limited oversight for Scott’s medical spa business called Glucose N Glow, according to the arrest report. Both doctors said they cut ties with Scott and never authorized for her to provide pediatric care or prescribe insulin, police said.

Walker and Fobi told police they did not authorize any medical orders for CCSD students and did not supervise Scott’s work with children, the report said.

When investigators talked with Fobi, he provided them emailed correspondence that police said linked Scott to fraudulent documents. The records Fobi produced showed Scott used the same nursing license number that belonged to a nurse with the same name, who was employed at Valley Hospital, according to the arrest report.

Not licensed

Scott was arrested at a Hilton Garden Inn, while police also executed a search warrant at her business on Las Vegas Boulevard, where officers seized “dangerous drugs, insulin pumps, and other injectable medications.”

Police said a records check of the suspect Scott revealed she has no valid nursing license in Nevada or business licenses in Clark County or the city of Las Vegas.

Metro said multiple parents who had taken their children to see Scott reported that they had only visited her brick and mortar clinic once, and that they were under the impression either Walker or Fobi had authorized their respective child’s prescription orders.

“The investigation revealed that Scott provided medical consultations, wrote care orders, and caused insulin and other dangerous drugs to be furnished to at least twelve minor children,” the report said. “Each child was placed at risk of harm because Scott lacked the training, licensure, and legal authority to prescribe or manage their medical needs.”

