Crime

Pomeranian stolen from Las Vegas Petland returned with pink fur

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 6, 2018 - 1:31 pm
 
Updated October 6, 2018 - 3:05 pm

A 2-month-old Pomeranian stolen in a smash-and-grab burglary last month has been found in good health — and pretty in pink.

The puppy, which weighs just 2 pounds, was returned to Petland in the Boca Park shopping center this week with pink fur but otherwise appeared healthy, assistant manager Vanessa Greene said.

“He’s doing great, and he’s playful,” Greene added. “He’s eating and in very, very good shape.”

The Pomeranian, along with a slightly older German shepherd puppy, had been missing since Sept. 28, when a man shattered the store’s glass entrance with his skateboard and took off with the dogs. The German shepherd was found on Tuesday, also in good health, Las Vegas police said.

The suspected puppy-napper, identified by police as 31-year-old Sean Ross, was arrested Monday near North Decatur and West Rome boulevards. He remained in custody Friday at the Clark County Detention Center on charges of burglary and grand larceny, jail records show.

At the time of his arrest, there were no signs of the puppies. During questioning, police said, Ross was under the influence of an unspecified controlled substance and did not provide any information about the puppies.

Surveillance video of Petland showed that the suspect had visited the store the night before the burglary. He could be seen in the footage walking around the pet store just after 8:50 p.m., his skateboard in tow.

Hours after the burglary, store owner Jeff Faussett warned that the puppies could “die very quickly” if they weren’t fed properly every two hours.

On Saturday, Greene expressed relief. “We’re so happy. We were all very emotional about it,” she said.

Ross’ preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 17, jail records show.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

