Crime

Prison inmate escapes, authorities warn not to approach

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 30, 2022 - 10:40 am
 
The Nye County Sheriff's Office announced Saturday an inmate from the Tonopah Conservation Camp ...
The Nye County Sheriff's Office announced Saturday an inmate from the Tonopah Conservation Camp escaped. (Nye County Sheriff's Office)

An inmate of Tonopah Conservation Camp escaped, officials announced Saturday morning.

The inmate, described as a 6-foot 2-inch tall, white man weighs about 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue sweats and has a buzz cut, according to a statement from the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

The inmate’s name was not given, but the sheriff’s office said he escaped on Highway 376.

Residents were encouraged to call 911 and not approach the inmate if he is spotted.

Tonopah is about 200 miles northeast of Las Vegas.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

