Prisoner who went missing from Las Vegas halfway house is found

Roberto Munoz walked away Tuesday and was taken into custody Thursday.

Casa Grande Transitional Housing at 3955 W. Russell Road in Las Vegas (Google)

An inmate living in a halfway house in Las Vegas who had been reported missing has been found and taken back into custody, the Nevada Department of Corrections announced Thursday.

Roberto Munoz, 51, was missing as of 1 p.m. Tuesday from the Casa Grande Transitional Housing at 3955 W. Russell Road, according to the department.

Before he was found, Munoz was last seen at the bus stop at Russell Road and Las Vegas Boulevard, headed to a Department of Motor Vehicles appointment.

Munoz was apprehended at about 9 a.m. Thursday in Las Vegas, the Department of Corrections announced, without providing more specifics.

Munoz arrived at the Department of Corrections on Jan. 28. He had been sentenced in Washoe County to between 57 months and 12 years for three counts of grand larceny and one count of possession of a stolen vehicle.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.