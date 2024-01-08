48°F
Crime

Prosecutor facing DUI, reckless driving charges

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 8, 2024 - 2:05 pm
 
Clark County Detention Center (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
A Clark County prosecutor is facing DUI and reckless driving charges, according to jail records.

Kayla Nicole Farzaneh-Simmons, 28, was booked into Clark County Detention Center on Sunday. Court records show she faces misdemeanor counts of DUI and reckless driving.

Clark County spokesman Erik Pappa said Monday that Farzaneh-Simmons is a deputy district attorney and was hired in September 2022. He said Farzaneh-Simmons was still employed by the county as of Monday afternoon.

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson could not be reached for comment. The district attorney’s office did not respond to a separate email inquiry.

Farzaneh-Simmons was released on her own recognizance and is due in court on May 6.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com.

