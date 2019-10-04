Prosecutors Against Gun Violence coalition meets in Las Vegas

The one-day summit Friday is being held at the Sahara Las Vegas, less than five miles from where 58 people were gunned down in Las Vegas on Oct. 1, 2017.

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez-Masto. (Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two years and three days after the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, a group of prosecutors from across the country gathered Friday less than five miles from where 58 people were gunned down in Las Vegas.

The coalition, known as Prosecutors Against Gun Violence, titled its one-day summit at Sahara Las Vegas “The New Norm: Mass Shootings in America.” The event is expected to include U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada, who previously served as the state’s former attorney general, Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson, many of his colleagues from around the country, psychologists, gun safety experts and survivors of mass shootings.

In a statement in August, Wolfson said he wanted to “share with other jurisdictions across the country what was learned from that tragedy (of the Oct. 1, 2017 shooting on the Strip) and the steps that have been taken to prevent anything of its kind in the future.”

Breakout sessions include “The Mind of a Mass Shooter,” “The Role of Internet in Mass Shootings,” “Preventing Mass Shootings at Public Events,” and “Case Study: 1 October.”

Late on Oct. 1, 2017, gunman Stephen Paddock opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest festival before killing himself in his suite at the Mandalay Bay. Authorities have said he spent several days amassing an arsenal of assault-style weapons and ammunition in a two-room suite at the high-rise resort.

Paddock was a 64-year-old retired accountant and high-stakes video poker player.

Police and the FBI said he acted alone, firing out of the windows with guns equipped with rapid-fire bump stocks, then killing himself before officers reached his room. Paddock did not leave a note or a manifesto, and authorities closed investigations saying they could not identify a motive.

