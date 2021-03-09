Public asked to help locate SUV involved in hit-and-run

Las Vegas police are seeking the public’s help in locating a sport utility vehicle involved in a central Las Vegas Valley hit-and-run on Feb. 20.

Police are seeking a burgundy or maroon mid-sized SUV involved in a fatal hit-and-run Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, that was last seen eastbound on Flamingo Road near Cambridge Street in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are seeking the public’s help in locating a sport utility vehicle involved in a central Las Vegas Valley hit-and-run on Feb. 20.

Police said Ronald Smith, 63, was struck by a mid-sized SUV as he crossed Twain Avenue at Palos Verdes Street at 9:24 p.m. Smith was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center where he died. He was crossing near a marked crosswalk but did not have a walk signal, police said.

The driver of the SUV sped away, police said. Police on Tuesday released grainy surveillance footage of the vehicle in question, noting it was burgundy or maroon in color with minor damage to the driver’s side headlight.

The vehicle was last seen headed eastbound on Flamingo Road near Cambridge Street just a minute after Smith was struck.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of the vehicle or the identity of the driver they are encouraged to call police traffic investigators at 702-828-3786. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or by going online to CrimeStoppersOfNV.com.

