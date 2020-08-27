Racist graffiti found at Las Vegas Convention Center construction site

Police are investigating after racist graffiti was found Wednesday on the expansion site of the Las Vegas Convention Center, according to a statement from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

An exterior view of the Las Vegas Convention Center expansion in Las Vegas on Friday, July 31, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Police are investigating after racist graffiti was found Wednesday on the expansion site of the Las Vegas Convention Center, according to a statement from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

Racist damage was found on the office of a Black foreman at the construction site for the Convention Center expansion, according to LVCVA spokeswoman Lori Nelson-Kraft.

The construction project is contracted through a joint venture of Turner/Martin Harris, which has launched an internal investigation coinciding with the Metropolitan Police Department, Nelson-Kraft said.

The joint venture is offering a “sizable” reward for information that helps identify anyone involved in the damage, she said.

“The LVCVA is outraged and condemns this deplorable act as there’s absolutely no place for racism in our community,” Nelson-Kraft said. “The LVCVA and all of our construction partners have a zero tolerance of any and all racial discrimination. We urge anyone who has information to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.”

Earlier this summer, a noose was found hanging in the under-construction hotel-casino Resorts World Las Vegas in June.

“There is no excuse for symbols or acts of racism and hatred to be present on our site and will not be tolerated,” a statement from the developer said at the time. “We strive to achieve a diverse workforce and are committed to creating an environment that is inclusive and welcoming for all.”

Las Vegas police could not be reached for further information Wednesday evening.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.