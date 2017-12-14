Racist graffiti painted on track at Las Vegas’ Silverado High School

Police searching for suspects or leads, say crime could bring either destruction of property charge or a hate-crime charge if it was determined to be aimed at a specific person.

Silverado High School (Screenshot/Google Street View)

Clark County School District police are looking for the person who spray-painted a racial epithet on the track at Silverado High School.

The “N” word was written on the track some time over this past weekend, said Capt. Ken Young. Police became aware of it on Monday morning and it was quickly painted over.

Young said on Thursday that police did not have any suspects or leads. The crime could bring a destruction of property charge, although if the epithet was aimed at someone, it could be a hate crime, he said.

“At this point there seems to be no clear indication that it was pointed at any one particular person,” he said.

Contact Amelia Pak-Harvey at apak-harvey@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4630. Follow @AmeliaPakHarvey on Twitter.