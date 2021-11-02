Raiders’ Henry Ruggs released from hospital, booked on DUI charge

Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs was released from the hospital Tuesday and booked into jail, nearly 12 hours after a fiery crash in Las Vegas that left one person dead.

Las Vegas police investigate a fatal crash involving two vehicles at South Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police investigate a fatal crash near South Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Las Vegas police investigate a fatal crash involving two vehicles at South Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

An aerial view of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police investigating a fatal crash involving two vehicles at South Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway, on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021 Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs was the driver of one of the vehicles, according to police. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

An aerial view Las Vegas Metropolitan Police investigating a fatal crash involving two vehicles at South Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway, on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs was the driver of one of the vehicles, according to police. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Las Vegas police officers are seen outside University Medical Center on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs was involved in a DUI crash early Tuesday in Las Vegas and was hospitalized at the medical center with survivable injuries. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs' green 2020 Chevrolet Corvette and another car are towed away after a fatal crash at South Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs was released from the hospital Tuesday afternoon and booked into jail, nearly 12 hours after a fiery crash in Las Vegas that left one person dead and his girlfriend seriously injured.

Ruggs, 22, arrived at the Clark County Detention Center in downtown Las Vegas around 2:10 p.m. and was booked on charges of DUI resulting in death and reckless driving, according to Metropolitan Police Department records. His initial court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday morning in Las Vegas Justice Court.

Metro did not release specific details Tuesday regarding the DUI charge but said Ruggs “showed signs of impairment” after the pre-dawn crash. The felony charge carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison upon conviction, according to state law.

“It is an ongoing investigation that is at the very preliminary stages,” Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Soon after the crash, Ruggs retained high-profile attorneys David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, who released the following statement: “On behalf of our client Henry Ruggs III we are conducting our own investigation as of this writing and ask everyone to reserve judgment until all the facts are gathered.”

In separate statements released Tuesday, both the Raiders organization and the NFL extended their condolences to the family of the victim, who has not been identified.

“We are in the process of gathering information and will have no further comment at this time,” the Raiders added, while the NFL said it “will continue to gather facts and monitor the matter” under its policies.

After delivering a speech Tuesday to the Nevada Republican Club at the Ahern Hotel, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo told reporters that “the Raiders corporation tried to get some information” from him about the crash.

“I told them no,” Lombardo said.

A ‘loud boom’

Just before 3:40 a.m., according to Metro, the football player’s green 2020 Chevrolet Corvette was speeding north on Rainbow Boulevard, a busy road about 5 miles west of the Las Vegas Strip. Ruggs’ girlfriend, Kiara Je’nai Kilgo-Washington, who goes by the name Rudy Washington, was in the car with him.

The couple shares a young daughter, Kenzli, according to their social media accounts.

As the Corvette approached the intersection of Spring Valley Parkway, police said, it veered into the right lane and slammed into the back of a 2013 Toyota Rav4. At impact, the SUV burst into flames, police said, trapping the 23-year-old driver inside the vehicle.

The driver, described by police as a Las Vegas woman, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, marking the 119th traffic fatality investigated this year by Metro. The Clark County coroner’s office is expected to release the woman’s name once her relatives have been notified.

Police said Ruggs and his girlfriend were treated for “serious” injuries at University Medical Center before he was transferred to the county jail.

A video posted Monday night to Ruggs’ public Snapchat account showed that he was at Topgolf Las Vegas hours before the crash. Authorities have not said where Ruggs and his passenger were headed at the time of the crash, but county property records show that the football player was a few miles away from his $1.1 million home when the crash occurred.

Michael Leone, a longtime resident of the area, was in bed when he heard a “loud boom.” Turning to his wife in bed, Leone instructed, “Give me my phone. There’s an accident.”

He called 911 at 3:38 a.m., he said. Outside, it was still dark.

While on the phone with a dispatcher, Leone went to his backyard wall, which has a view overseeing Rainbow Boulevard. Leone, who has lived on Willow Creek Avenue for more than 20 years, said that same wall had been rebuilt multiple times throughout the years following other car crashes.

When he peered over the wall, he said, a Toyota engulfed in flames came into view, and as the fire spread, he heard a “popping” noise that “sounded like gunshots.” Meanwhile, he also could hear loud music coming from the Corvette and a female voice screaming for help.

From college to the NFL

More than seven hours after the crash, the usually busy Rainbow Boulevard remained grimly quiet, the charred shell of the Toyota resting at the intersection while the promising young football player’s mangled Corvette sat near Leone’s backyard wall.

Known for his world-class speed and ability to stretch defenses, Ruggs was drafted 12th overall out of Alabama last year. After an up-and-down rookie season in which he dealt with multiple injuries and the transition from college to the NFL, he blossomed into a legitimate playmaker this year.

Ruggs has 24 catches for 469 yards and two touchdowns through seven games and established himself as a big-time downfield threat for Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.

According to the NFL’s “personal conduct” policy, if and when formal charges are filed against Ruggs, he will be eligible for the commissioner’s exempt list, the league’s version of paid leave. Though he would remain a paid member of the team, Ruggs would not count against the 53-man roster.

Players on the list are not allowed to practice or attend games but can attend team meetings, go through individual workouts and receive treatment, according to the policy.

Tuesday’s crash comes almost 11 months to the day after Ruggs’ teammate, Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, was accused of DUI after a single-car crash near McCarran International Airport. Attorneys Chesnoff and Schonfeld also represented the running back.

Clark County prosecutors dismissed the case little more than a week later after a blood test indicated that Jacobs’ blood-alcohol content was below the legal limit for drivers in Nevada within two hours of the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

