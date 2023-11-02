Rancho High School student hospitalized after battery near school

Police responded to Searles Avenue and North 21st Street around 2:05 p.m.

A Rancho High School student was hospitalized, police said, with life-threatening injuries Wednesday after being found battered near the school.

At around 2:05 p.m. officers responded to Searles Avenue and North 21st Street where a student was found battered and bleeding from the head, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Miguel Ibarra.

Ibarra said the student was taken to a local hospital. No one has been arrested, he said.

