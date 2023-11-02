Rancho student hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after brawl

A Rancho High School student was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Wednesday after a fight involving about 15 people near the school, police said.

At around 2:05 p.m. officers responded to Searles Avenue and North 21st Street where a student was found bleeding from the head, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Miguel Ibarra.

School staff performed CPR on the child, whose age wasn’t provided by police. The child was taken to University Medical Center and remained in critical condition, according to a Metro news release Thursday.

The victim was involved in a fight with about 15 people, police said.

Police are working on identifying the people who were involved.

No one has been arrested, Ibarra said.

Police urged anybody with information to contact Metro’s Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or at homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can also be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

