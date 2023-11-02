72°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Crime

Rancho student hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after brawl

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 1, 2023 - 5:51 pm
 
Updated November 2, 2023 - 4:28 pm
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Rancho High School student was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Wednesday, police said, after being found battered near the school.

At around 2:05 p.m. officers responded to Searles Avenue and North 21st Street where a student was found bleeding from the head, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Miguel Ibarra.

School staff performed CPR on the child, whose age wasn’t provided by police. The child was taken to University Medical Center and remained in critical condition, according to a Metro news release Thursday.

The victim was involved in a fight with about 15 people, police said.

Police are working on identifying the people who were involved.

No one has been arrested, Ibarra said.

Police urged anybody with information to contact Metro’s Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or at homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can also be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
Boy, 2, needed surgery after day care worker yanked bookcase, police say
Boy, 2, needed surgery after day care worker yanked bookcase, police say
2
Screens blocking overpass views of Sphere, F1 course damaged
Screens blocking overpass views of Sphere, F1 course damaged
3
Whirlwind week ends with Aidan O’Connell as Raiders QB
Whirlwind week ends with Aidan O’Connell as Raiders QB
4
NFL makes decision on Raiders-Jets prime-time matchup
NFL makes decision on Raiders-Jets prime-time matchup
5
Mark Davis says lack of progress led to decision to clean house
Mark Davis says lack of progress led to decision to clean house
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Man with knife shot, wounded by police near UNLV
Man with knife shot, wounded by police near UNLV
Person shot, killed in east Las Vegas Valley
Person shot, killed in east Las Vegas Valley
18-year-old woman dies after hit-and-run on Boulder Highway
18-year-old woman dies after hit-and-run on Boulder Highway
North Las Vegas police make child abuse arrest, seek possible victims
North Las Vegas police make child abuse arrest, seek possible victims
East Las Vegas Valley homicide a result of drug deal, police say
East Las Vegas Valley homicide a result of drug deal, police say
Two men shot, one dead, in North Las Vegas apartment
Two men shot, one dead, in North Las Vegas apartment