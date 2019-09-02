Rapper Fetty Wap arrested in Las Vegas

New Jersey rapper Fetty Wap was arrested in Las Vegas on Sunday morning after punching an employee of a business on or near the Strip, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Fetty Wap, a.k.a. Willie Maxwell, was arrested in Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Fetty Wap arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in Newark, N.J. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Police arrested the 28-year-old performer, whose real name is Willie Maxwell II, at about 8:30 a.m. He has been charged with three counts of battery.

TMZ reports Maxwell allegedly landed three punches on a valet working at the Mirage Hotel and Casino.

However, police have only reported that Maxwell hit an employee “near the 3400 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard,” which is where the Mirage is located.

Police will not answer any more questions about the arrest, according to a written statement from the department.

Contact Michael Scott Davidson at sdavidson@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3861. Follow @davidsonlvrj on Twitter.