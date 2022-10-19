Rash of car break-ins at Red Rock Canyon spurs warning to visitors

Authorities believe there were 10 car break-ins at the Kraft Mountain parking lot in one weekend.

Authorities are warning visitors to Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area to be vigilant after a rash of car break-ins this month.

According to the Bureau of Land Management, which manages the popular hiking and camping refuge west of Las Vegas, there were multiple break-ins at one of the conservation area’s parking lots in early October.

“We believe there were 10 car break-ins at the Kraft Mountain parking lot in Calico Basin over the weekend of Oct. 8, but only five have been reported there so far,” said a statement from the bureau.

Authorities also said there was another break-in reported on the Scenic Drive and another reported along State Route 159 as well.

“We are doing everything in our power to help prevent these crimes, including having cameras installed in certain areas and increasing patrols,” said the Bureau of Land Management statement. “These are crimes of opportunity, taking under 30 seconds, and can happen anywhere in Red Rock Canyon.”

Officials are urging anyone who has been the victim of such a break-in, or who might have witnessed a break-in, to call Metro at 311 or the Bureau of Land Management’s law enforcement dispatch at 702-293-8998.

“Red Rock Canyon is safe, but we are near a major metropolitan area,” the statement said.

