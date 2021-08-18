Records allege firefighter traded drugs with coworkers before wife’s OD

A former North Las Vegas firefighter charged in his wife’s death exchanged texts about buying and taking drugs with fellow firefighters before she overdosed, according to grand jury testimony in the case.

Christopher Candito (Henderson Police Department)

A former North Las Vegas firefighter charged in his wife’s overdose death exchanged texts about buying and taking drugs with fellow firefighters before she died, according to grand jury testimony in the case.

Christopher Candito, 33, was indicted Aug. 4 in Clark County District Court on charges of second-degree murder and burglary in the Feb. 23, 2020, death of his wife, Tiffany Slatsky, 25. Authorities allege Candito caused his wife’s overdose by giving her morphine, then stole an opioid-overdose antidote from a North Las Vegas fire station to administer to her after she began showing overdose symptoms.

Grand jury transcripts in the case now show Henderson police and Drug Enforcement Administration agents have been probing texts about suspected drug transactions between Candito and two other firefighters, as well as the particulars of a drug-fueled party attended by several North Las Vegas firefighters at the Golden Nugget two days before Slatsky’s death.

The texts about drugs were detailed on Candito’s cellphone, according to testimony from DEA agent David Behar.

Texts between firefighters

The texts investigators found included messages between Candito and then-North Las Vegas firefighter Andrew Clapper sent long before the Golden Nugget party. In 2019, they chatted about “an exchange of drugs,” Behar said, including an anabolic steroid, or “Tren,” as well as morphine under the brand name Kadian.

“I’m going to throw in 31 of the morphine 60-milligram pills,” Behar said of a text Clapper allegedly sent to Candito in 2019. “That way it’s an even 120 pills. Five a pop comes to $600. Hell of a deal. Don’t forget six bottles of Tren eventually. Hundred dollars a bottle of Tren equals 600. You good with that dude?”

Candito responded to the text saying, “yeah that’s perfect.”

In other texts, Behar said Candito chatted back and forth with then-North Las Vegas fire Capt. Nicholas Robison about the purchase of drugs prior to the Golden Nugget party in 2020. While questioning Behar during his testimony, a prosecutor said that Robison texted Candito that he “can’t get any K. Getting 8 ball.”

Clapper and Robison have not been charged with any crimes. City of North Las Vegas spokesman Patrick Walker confirmed Wednesday that Clapper and Robison have been fired by the city. Walker said he could not specify as to why they were fired because their dismissals are personnel matters.

Transparent Nevada records show Clapper’s total pay and benefits at the fire department in 2019 was $176,476. Robison’s total pay and benefits for the same year was listed as $216,274.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reached out to the union that represents North Las Vegas firefighters Wednesday seeking comment. Craig Romney, president of North Las Vegas Firefighters IAFF Local 1607, issued the following statement:

“We are aware of the serious and tragic circumstances surrounding the alleged off-duty activities of some of the current and former members of the North Las Vegas Fire Department,” Romney said. “This matter is an ongoing investigation conducted by the proper criminal authorities. North Las Vegas Fire Fighters do not condone the behavior contained in these allegations. This is not indicative of our fire fighters or the fire service in general. Most important, is to note that this is not reflective of the fine work the men and women of North Las Vegas Firefighters do every day to protect this community.”

Both the DEA and the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Las Vegas declined to comment Wednesday.

Charges against Candito

An arrest warrant for Candito filed in Henderson Justice Court in July alleges that in 2019, he purchased morphine, MDMA, cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms, oxycodone, ketamine and Xanax to distribute at the Golden Nugget party, which took place on Feb. 21, 2020, police said.

Candito and Slatsky attended the all-night party with fellow firefighters, the document states. The couple continued to drink and consume morphine capsules, leading to Slatsky’s overdose, police said.

When Slatsky began to overdose, Candito drove his wife 23 miles to a North Las Vegas fire station, where he took about $45 worth of medical supplies, including opiod-overdose antidote Narcan, police said. Candito told police he tried to revive his wife with the Narcan but failed.

Behar testified to the grand jury about the all-night party, saying it was tracksuit themed and that multiple city firefighters attended. Prior to the party, Candito repeatedly texted coworkers about doing drugs, Behar said. In one message to an unknown recipient, Behar said Candito texted: “We have enough coke and Molly to kill a pack of elephants.”

Behar also testified about an exchange of texts between the host of the party, North Las Vegas firefighter Andrew Stocker, and Candito. At one point, Candito texted Stocker, “I am probably going to end up getting transported by the morning,” referencing the possibility that Candito may have to get medically transported for treatment, Behar said.

Stocker has not been accused of any wrongdoing. Walker said Wednesday that Stocker was hired by the city in January 2017 and is currently on administrative leave. Transparent Nevada records show his total compensation, including benefits, was $127,173, as of 2019.

‘Something needs to be done’

The Clark County coroner’s office said Slatsky died from multiple drug intoxication, including MDMA, morphine and cocaine.

Her mother, Tami Slatsky, said Wednesday that the family is troubled by the allegations contained in the grand jury transcripts and that she believes they show the need for comprehensive drug testing of firefighters and paramedics in North Las Vegas.

“I would like the community know that something needs to be done,” she said.

Candito remains in custody at the Clark County Detention Center on $100,000 bail, jail records show. A court hearing in the case is scheduled Friday.

His attorney, Clark County public defender Sarah Hawkins, could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.