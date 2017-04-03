ad-fullscreen
Relative arrested after Laughlin toddler seriously injured

By Lawren Linehan Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 3, 2017 - 11:42 am
 

A 1-year-old Laughlin girl was taken to the hospital in critical condition Sunday night, and abuse is suspected.

The Metropolitan Police Department responded about 9:10 p.m. to the Western Arizona Regional Medical Center, where the child was taken for critical injuries, Metro officer Laura Meltzer said.

Meltzer said the girl showed signs of abuse.

The girl then was transported to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, and a family member was arrested, Meltzer said.

Details about the girl’s injuries and which family member was arrested were not immediately available.

