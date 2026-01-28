59°F
Crime

Relatives mourn motorcyclist killed in wreck with stolen Salvation Army bus

Ali Moussaoui pictured in an undated photo (Maher Fakih)
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 27, 2026 - 5:02 pm
 

Nearly a week after one of his closest friends was killed in a motorcycle crash, Maher Fakih said he still doesn’t know how he will tell his young children about it.

Fakih said that the children, 2 and 5, had become attached to 28-year-old Ali Moussaoui, his former coworker who had, over the years, become like a brother to him.

Moussaoui was riding his motorcycle near West Tropicana Avenue and Grand Canyon Drive on Thursday when police said he was struck by a stolen Salvation Army bus being driven by 24-year-old Jalen Felton.

Police said that Felton was traveling at least 80 miles per hour before he struck Moussaoui, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Felton faces grand larceny, reckless driving, and hit-and-run related charges. He is being held without bail and was appointed a public defender in court on Tuesday.

Fakih said that Moussaoui’s Harley-Davidson had a few thousand miles on its odometer, as he used it only for leisure.

“It was heavy news on the heart,” Fakih said. “We’re still in disbelief that a young man like this could go away so soon.”

Fakih described Moussaoui as family-oriented and sociable. Moussaoui loved playing and watching soccer and was a successful salesman at Hilton Grand Vacations, Fakih said.

The 28-year-old also had plans to propose to his girlfriend soon, Fakih added.

“He came from a very tight-knit Lebanese family,” Fakih. “He loved being around my kids, and they loved him. He hoped to have his own someday.”

Contact Akiya Dillon at adillon@reviewjournal.com.

