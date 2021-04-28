Rented Lamborghini seen driving wrong way before ‘off-roading,’ report says

A Texas man accused of DUI first caught law enforcement’s eye as he sped a rented Lamborghini past a Nevada Highway Patrol substation in Jean, headed the wrong way, according to an arrest report.

“The driver operated his vehicle with a willful and wanton disregard for the safety of himself, his passenger and the motoring public,” the report states.

According to the report, the sports car’s driver was throwing napkins, water bottles and other items out of his car as he headed the wrong way down Las Vegas Boulevard South near mile marker 12. He then pulled onto a dirt road.

Highway Patrol in a tweet Sunday reported that the driver of the pricey rental was “off-roading while impaired.”

On the dirt road, a Highway Patrol trooper pulled over the driver, later identified as Quentin Sargent, of Arlington, Texas.

Sargent, who is in his late 20s, smelled like alcohol, slurred his words as he spoke and had glassy, bloodshot eyes, according to the report. The trooper called for a DUI Strike Team unit to assist.

Sargent told police that he had not consumed any alcohol. He voluntarily gave a blood sample, which was submitted to a forensic lab on Monday, court records show.

Sargent was arrested on a felony DUI charge, since he had prior DUIs, a Highway Patrol spokeswoman said. He also faces misdemeanor charges of reckless driving, driving the wrong way on a one-way road, speeding more than 21 mph over the posted speed limit, driving without a drivers license and littering.

Court records show that Sargent posted bail on Monday and has a court hearing scheduled for May 26.

