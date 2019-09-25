Report alleges Fetty Wap punched guard 3 times in Las Vegas

According to a police report, rapper Fetty Wap was arrested on the Strip in early September after punching a security guard three times in The Mirage valet area.

Fetty Wap, a.k.a. Willie Maxwell, was arrested in Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2019 file photo Fetty Wap arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on in Newark, N.J. Police in Las Vegas say rapper Fetty Wap was arrested after allegedly assaulting three employees at a hotel. Police say the 28-year-old whose real name is Willie Maxwell was arrested Sunday morning, Sept. 1 on three counts of battery. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP,File)

A Las Vegas police report released to the Review-Journal on Tuesday confirmed that rapper Fetty Wap was arrested on the Strip in early September after allegedly punching a security guard three times.

Police arrested the 28-year-old performer, whose real name is Willie Maxwell II, about 8:30 a.m. Sept. 1. According to a citizen’s arrest form, a security officer was called to the main valet area of The Mirage about 6:10 a.m. to “break up a fight.”

The security officer wrote that after arriving, Maxwell punched him three times in the face. The security officer and his “coworker” then restrained Maxwell, who continued to kick at the security officers, the report said.

Maxwell faces three misdemeanor charges of battery. He was released from custody Sept. 1 on his own recognizance, court records show.

He is due in Las Vegas Justice Court on Oct. 31.

Further information about his arrest was not available.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.