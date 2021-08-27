Report details Henderson officer’s DUI, battery charges

A Henderson corrections officer booked on his second DUI charge since joining the force is accused of grabbing his fiancee by the neck and pushing her into a wall Monday night, according to police.

Eliot Holman, 30, was arrested early Tuesday by the Metropolitan Police Department and booked on charges of DUI and domestic battery, according to court records.

The Henderson Police Department said he has been employed since July 5, 2016, and is on paid leave.

Holman’s fiancee called several family members asking for help Monday while she was riding in his car leaving Area 15, according to an arrest report from Metro released Thursday.

The woman told her family, and later police, that the couple had gotten into arguments at a bar outside the off-Strip business and in the car headed home. Police found the couple in a Desert Inn Road parking lot where the woman’s mother was picking her up so she didn’t go home with Holman, according to the report.

Video from within Area 15 and security guard statements indicated Holman grabbed the woman by the neck and shoulder and pinned her against a wall.

When security attempted to speak to Holman about hurting the woman, “Eliot continued to tell security he worked for Henderson PD and knew what they were trying to do,” according to the arrest report.

Security guards told officers they saw Holman get behind the wheel and leave the venue despite being visibly intoxicated. Investigators said Holman had gotten sick near the driver’s side of the car in the Desert Inn parking lot and had watery eyes.

Officers drew blood from Holman, but the results were redacted from the arrest report.

Holman was found guilty of DUI in September 2018 after he was arrested by Henderson police, according to the report.

He posted bail Tuesday and had not been formally charged as of Thursday afternoon. A hearing is scheduled for Oct. 25.

