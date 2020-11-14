Report: Facebook alerts police to threat to kill Sandy Valley man

A Sandy Valley man was charged with stalking after Facebook warned Las Vegas police about a video he posted threatening to kill a man who lived less than 5 miles from him, according to arrest report.

Goodsprings Justice Court (Google maps)

A Sandy Valley man was charged with stalking after Facebook warned police about a video he posted threatening to kill a man who lived less than 5 miles from him.

Robert Eller, 40, was arrested Nov. 3 on a warrant and charged with stalking, according to jail records.

Las Vegas police were first notified by Facebook on April 27 after Eller posted a 17-minute video threatening to kill a fellow Sandy Valley man, according to an arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Sandy Valley is about 52 miles southwest of Las Vegas, on the Nevada-California border.

“Eller is observed holding a guitar and large sword and says several times it is time for (the victim) to die and that Eller is going to cut (the victim’s) head off,” the arrest report said. “He also posted pictures of (the victim) and stated he was going to kill him.”

Eller said in the video that he believed the victim stole his guitar while Eller was in prison and that he made the sword “for the sole purpose of cutting (the victim’s) head off,” police said.

Metro said Eller is a five-time convicted felon. District Court documents indicate Eller was convicted in 2002 on one felony count of receiving or transferring stolen vehicles; one count of felony robbery in 2011 and one felony count of attempted grand larceny in 2015.

He also has one open case in Goodsprings Justice Court for felony assault on a protected person with use of a deadly weapon from December. He was arrested when he arrived at Goodsprings Justice Court Nov. 3 for a status check in the case.

Eller is being held on $5,000 bail and is expected to appear in court again Tuesday.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.