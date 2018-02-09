Report of boy trapped in Las Vegas store bathroom investigated

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who is suspected of trapping a boy in a Target restroom last year.

A "person of interest" from a Nov. 24 incident at the Target store located at 8750 W. Charleston Blvd. (Metropolitan Police Department)

On Nov. 24 a family was shopping at a Target store in Boca Park, 8750 W Charleston Blvd., when one of them, a young boy, went into the restroom and stayed there “for some time,” according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

A relative went to go check on the boy just as he was leaving the restroom and the family left the store together, police said. As they were leaving, the boy told a parent that a man had trapped him in the restroom and wouldn’t let him leave.

The family reported the incident to employees, police said, but the man was already gone. They contacted police three days later, and detectives from Metro’s sexual assault section found images of a person of interest taken by surveillance cameras in the store.

Police described the man as white or Hispanic and between 30 and 37 years old. He was about 5-feet, 6-inches tall with a medium build, dark hair and scruffy facial hair. The man wore a blue baseball cap in both of the images police provided.

Anyone with information on the man or the November incident should contact Metro’s sexual assault section at 702-828-3421 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.