Report released on death of dog found near Las Vegas dumpster

Police investigate the discovery of a deceased dog found in a crate next to a dumpster near the 100 block of North 27th Street in Las Vegas. (Aniea Collins/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A dog found dead in a crate near a dumpster in the east Las Vegas Valley likely died of heatstroke, a veterinarian said in a forensic report.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, authorities responded to reports of a dead dog near the 100 block of North 27th Street on July 11. The French bulldog mix was found dead in a crate next to a dumpster. French bulldogs are notably susceptible to heat-related illness.

An investigation into the dog’s death is ongoing and no arrest has been made yet, a Metro spokesperson said.

While it could not be definitively determined if the dog died before or after being placed in the crate, heatstroke is “the most likely cause of death,” veterinarian Mary Ellen Chavez said in a forensic report. The dog’s stomach was also empty, she said.

“The conditions in which this dog was found raises serious concerns regarding the circumstances of his death and the length of time he remained exposed in the environment, and suggests significant and preventable suffering and severe neglect,” Chavez said.

Metro was treating the incident as a potential animal cruelty case, Metro Lt. Monique Bulmer said shortly after the dog was found.

Bulmer said Reba’s Law was “definitely progress” when it comes to addressing animal cruelty. Gov. Joe Lombardo signed the law in June, and it increases penalties for abuse resulting in animal deaths. The law also offers certain legal protections to bystanders rescuing animals from vehicles during severe weather conditions.

Contact Finnegan Belleau at fbelleau@reviewjournal.com.