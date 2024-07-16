Report sheds light on North Las Vegas shootings that left 5 dead

A police report reveals details in an apartment in which three people were shot to death last month, part of violence that killed five and critically injured a 13-year-old.

A report from the North Las Vegas Police Department reveals the details inside an apartment in which three people from the same family were shot to death last month, part of a shooting that killed five people and critically injured a 13-year-old girl.

Eric Adams, 47, is suspected of killing his ex-girlfriend’s daughter and her girlfriend, 24-year-old Kayla Harris and 22-year-old Jeanette Faria-Webster, as well as neighbors 20-year old Christopher Damian, 40-year old Amy Damian and 59-year-old Damiana Munoz at two separate apartments at Casa Norte Drive the night of June 24.

Adams later killed himself during a manhunt with the police.

The police initially arrived at apartment 2161 after the 16-year-old son of Munoz called the police.

“All I heard was no, no, pop pop,” he told police in a 911 call obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “I came out and saw my mom on the ground lifeless,”

The paramedics then led him through performing CPR on Munoz while police were on the way.

“Come on mom, please,” he cried out in between his counts of “one, two, three, four” as he followed CPR instructions over the phone.

When the police arrived, the dispatcher on the phone instructed him to go outside with his arms up.

The report said that officers saw three female bodies on the ground inside the apartment.

Amy Damian was lying sideways on her back bleeding heavily from a gunshot wound to the head. Munoz was also bleeding from a gunshot wound to the head.

A teenager crouched between the couch and the wall with a gunshot wound to the left side of her head. Police said they could hear her taking deep breaths, but she was unresponsive. Damian and Munoz died, and the teenager remains in critical condition.

The teenager’s cousin, a 19-year-old girl, had been inside her bedroom taking a nap when she heard her mother screaming “no, no, no” and several gunshots, the report said.

She later told the police she tried to call them, but had trouble because of how nervous she was, the report said.

Meanwhile, an 18-year-old woman heard the screams and gunshots all the way from Virginia.

She told police she was on the phone with her boyfriend, Christopher Damian, when she heard “please don’t, what are you doing, no no” followed by two gunshots. Then, the report said, the line was disconnected and she was unable to reach him.

Police were later notified that a woman had approached officers near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Madison Avenue and told them that her boyfriend had shot her daughter in apartment 1161 of the same building, according to the report. The woman was later identified as Marshaya Harris, Adams’ ex-girlfriend who escaped from allegedly being held hostage by him after he is accused of the killing spree.

