Report: Teacher told student she should wear nothing to school

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 24, 2022 - 3:05 pm
 
Aaron Morbioli (Clark County School District Police)
Aaron Morbioli (Clark County School District Police)

A Spring Valley High School teacher was charged with stalking after police said he told a student she should wear nothing to school, and he wanted to have 10 kids with her and live on a farm, according a report released Thursday.

Aaron Morbioli, 37, is being held without bail after he was booked Monday on stalking using an electronic device, according to jail records.

Police reviewed texts from a 16-year-old student in which Morbioli offered her a car, dinner and money, according to an arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department. In one text, he said she could stay in his home, the report stated.

The girl blocked Morbioli on March 17 and told her mother, who immediately reported the texts to school officials.

Morbioli has been employed as a teacher at Spring Valley since 2018 and was assigned to work from home after the allegations were reported, according to a statement this week from the Clark County School District.

“I could lose my job for talking to you like this, but I do it anyway because to me you’re worth it,” Morbioli wrote in one of the texts detailed in the police report.

Two other girls reported to school administration that Morbioli made them eat lunch in their classroom and often took photos and videos of them, but they had refused to give him their phone numbers.

He is scheduled for a hearing Tuesday.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

