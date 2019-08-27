Report: Teen threatened to shoot up North Las Vegas football game

In a now-deleted Facebook post, an ex-Clark County School District student said he was “shooting up” a football game at Legacy High School, according to his arrest report.

Ranjoseph Wallace (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Legacy High School (Google Street View)

In a now-deleted Facebook post, a former Clark County School District student declared he was “shooting up” a football game at Legacy High School in North Las Vegas, according to his arrest report.

“Don’t go to the legacy game,” 18-year-old Ranjoseph Wallace’s post allegedly stated. “I’m shooting that (expletive) up.”

Wallace was arrested Friday on one felony count of making a terroristic threat and remains at the Clark County Detention Center on $20,000 bail, according to jail and court records. On the day of his arrest, authorities found a rifle with a silver scope attached to it during a search of Wallace’s home, the arrest report shows.

Comments on the post soon sprang up, including from one person who warned “he should delete the threat before he goes to jail,” according to the report.

Still, screenshots of the threat had managed to circulate throughout the community, and one made its way to a Legacy teacher on Friday morning. The teacher immediately reported the threat to Clark County School District police, who, with the help of Las Vegas and North Las Vegas police, identified the suspect through his Facebook account details.

Following his arrest, Wallace claimed that he was talking about “shooting or playing dice.”

“Wallace’s explanation and excuse for the threat does not make sense,” police wrote. “There was no other reference to anything other than what was clearly stated and was clearly taken by others as a threat to shoot the football game and persons up.”

Wallace’s ties to Legacy, if any, remain unclear. A school district spokesman has said that he is not enrolled in the district this year and last attended Western High School during the 2018-19 school year. His arrest report states that he also previously attended Cimarron-Memorial High School, a juvenile detention high school and an adult education program.

Wallace’s arrest came three days after another 18-year-old man, former Desert Oasis High School student Cody Pomeroy, was arrested in what authorities described as “very specific” plans to “shoot up” his alma mater. Las Vegas detectives found what appeared to be a homemade explosive device fashioned out of fireworks parts and glass candle jars, according to his arrest report.

He, too, was being held at the detention center on one count each of making a terroristic threat and possession of an explosive device component with the intent to manufacture an explosive device.

