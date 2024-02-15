57°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Crime

Reported bomb threat causes early dismissal at Rancho High School

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 15, 2024 - 3:36 pm
 
Updated February 15, 2024 - 3:43 pm
Rancho High School. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rancho High School. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A reported bomb threat caused Rancho High School to dismiss classes early Thursday.

Interim Principal Brian McAllister sent a letter to inform parents.

“Law enforcement has asked students and staff to leave the campus out of an abundance of caution due to a reported bomb threat,” the emailed letter said in part. “School has already been dismissed for the day, however, all after-school activities have been canceled as all students and staff must be off campus.

“CCSD Police and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are investigating.”

No other details were yet available. The school is north of downtown Las Vegas at Searles Avenue and North Bruce Street.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
Only a few Las Vegas hotels don’t charge resort fees
Only a few Las Vegas hotels don’t charge resort fees
2
Super Bowl streaker: ‘I literally just paid $42,000 to go to jail’
Super Bowl streaker: ‘I literally just paid $42,000 to go to jail’
3
‘We never signed a contract’: Clark County seeks to steer F1 course
‘We never signed a contract’: Clark County seeks to steer F1 course
4
How much do Las Vegas residents need to make to afford rent?
How much do Las Vegas residents need to make to afford rent?
5
CARTOONS: What Democrats can’t figure out about Trump
CARTOONS: What Democrats can’t figure out about Trump
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Substitute CCSD elementary teacher faces abuse, neglect charges
Substitute CCSD elementary teacher faces abuse, neglect charges
Police ask residents to watch for ‘party houses’ during Super Bowl weekend
Police ask residents to watch for ‘party houses’ during Super Bowl weekend
Police investigate hit-and-run that killed pedestrian
Police investigate hit-and-run that killed pedestrian
Man arrested for lewdness, kidnap charges near Summerlin school
Man arrested for lewdness, kidnap charges near Summerlin school
Truck theft began weekend thefts that secured cash from stolen ATM
Truck theft began weekend thefts that secured cash from stolen ATM
Altercation leads to fatal shooting in northeast valley, police say
Altercation leads to fatal shooting in northeast valley, police say