Reports of kidnappings ‘suspicious,’ Las Vegas police say

Las Vegas police are ‘suspicious’ of early Thursday morning reports of two related kidnappings.

“This incident is under investigation,” Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield said. “Detectives have determined the initial information provided to be suspicious.”

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Dave Sims said that a man and woman reported that they had been kidnapped but escaped at about 3 a.m. Neither were injured.

