Reports of person with gun in hospital draw police response

Las Vegas police on Thursday responded to reports of an “armed suicidal subject” inside a northwest Las Vegas hospital and subsequently took a person into custody.

Centennial Hills Hospital in northwest Las Vegas is pictured. (Valley Health System)

Police said they were called to Centennial Hills Hospital at North Durango Drive and West Deer Springs Way for “an incident involving an armed suicidal subject at a hospital.”

“At this time, there are no reported injuries,” police said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

