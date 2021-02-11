68°F
Crime

Reports of person with gun in hospital draw police response

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 11, 2021 - 12:13 pm
 
Centennial Hills Hospital in northwest Las Vegas is pictured. (Valley Health System)
Las Vegas police on Thursday responded to reports of an “armed suicidal subject” inside a northwest Las Vegas hospital and subsequently took a person into custody.

Police said they were called to Centennial Hills Hospital at North Durango Drive and West Deer Springs Way for “an incident involving an armed suicidal subject at a hospital.”

“At this time, there are no reported injuries,” police said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

