Reports of person with gun in hospital draw police response
Las Vegas police on Thursday responded to reports of an “armed suicidal subject” inside a northwest Las Vegas hospital and subsequently took a person into custody.
Police said they were called to Centennial Hills Hospital at North Durango Drive and West Deer Springs Way for “an incident involving an armed suicidal subject at a hospital.”
“At this time, there are no reported injuries,” police said.
This is a developing story. Please check back for details.
