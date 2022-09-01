Republican candidate for county office faces impaired driving charge

Officers found a red plastic cup with alcohol in it on the passenger side of her SUV, alcohol spilled on the floor and an open bottle of New Amsterdam Vodka, according to the arrest report.

Patsy Brown (Metropolitan Police Department)

A candidate for Clark County public administrator arrested has been charged with suspicion of impaired driving.

Patsy Brown told police she had one beer before driving Thursday night, but officers found an open vodka container and spilled alcohol on the passenger side of a gray Kia Sorento she was driving, according to an arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Brown was pulled over near Alta and Vista Run drives in Summerlin because her headlights were off, according to the arrest report. She told police her dad had recently died and she was going through a hard time.

Officers found a red plastic cup with alcohol inside on the passenger side of her SUV, alcohol spilled on the floor and an open bottle of New Amsterdam Vodka, according to the arrest report.

The results of her field sobriety test were redacted, but officers noted a “moderate to strong odor of alcohol” coming from her.

Brown is running as a Republican candidate for public administrator, according to her ballot submission to the Review-Journal. She said she co-hosts a radio talk show about the Armed Forces Chamber of Commerce and was managing partner of a Los Angeles law firm.

She was booked into Las Vegas City Jail on a charge of impaired driving.

