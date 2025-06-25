Reward offered to find man accused of defacing Las Vegas building during ICE protest

The FBI is offering a reward for help identifying a man who allegedly defaced a federal building in downtown Las Vegas.

The FBI’s Las Vegas field office is offering a reward for help identifying a man who allegedly defaced a federal building in downtown earlier this month.

According to the FBI, the unknown suspect allegedly defaced federal buildings at 501 S. Las Vegas Blvd. in downtown Las Vegas on June 11.

The defacing reportedly occurred during protests against Immigration and Customs Enforcement that occurred that evening.

According to Las Vegas police, 94 people were arrested and seven juveniles were issued citations during the demonstrations.

The FBI noted in its post that a reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual.