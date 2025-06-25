97°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Crime

Reward offered to find man accused of defacing Las Vegas building during ICE protest

The FBI’s Las Vegas field office is offering a reward for help identifying a man who allegedl ...
The FBI’s Las Vegas field office is offering a reward for help identifying a man who allegedly defaced a federal building in downtown earlier this month. (FBILasVegas/X)
More Stories
Metropolitan Police Department vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Man dead after shooting in central Las Vegas Valley
Metropolitan Police Department vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Man, 22, shot at Las Vegas detective’s vehicle, police say
Las Vegas woman killed in apparent murder-suicide ID’d
A Metropolitan Police Department vehicle is between two RTC buses Tuesday, June 17, 2025, outsi ...
Man stabbed on bus near Summerlin ballpark
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 25, 2025 - 1:17 pm
 

The FBI’s Las Vegas field office is offering a reward for help identifying a man who allegedly defaced a federal building in downtown earlier this month.

According to the FBI, the unknown suspect allegedly defaced federal buildings at 501 S. Las Vegas Blvd. in downtown Las Vegas on June 11.

The defacing reportedly occurred during protests against Immigration and Customs Enforcement that occurred that evening.

According to Las Vegas police, 94 people were arrested and seven juveniles were issued citations during the demonstrations.

The FBI noted in its post that a reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES