50°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Covid | Vaccide Data
Crime

Ride share driver sexually assaulted passenger, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 23, 2022 - 3:28 pm
 
Updated February 23, 2022 - 3:42 pm
Pablo Fuentes Estrada (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police have arrested a ride share driver after he allegedly sexually assaulted a passenger he picked up while working.

Pablo Fuentes Estrada, 34, was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count of sexual assault. Police believe there may be more victims.

Anyone who may have been a victim of Fuentes Estrada or has information about this crime is urged to contact the Sexual Assault Section at 702-828-3421. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Fuentes Estrada is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, according to jail records. Police did not release any additional information.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan @reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Jon Jones shown head-butting Las Vegas police car in video
Jon Jones shown head-butting Las Vegas police car in video
2
Groundbreaking Vegas magician The Amazing Johnathan dies at 63
Groundbreaking Vegas magician The Amazing Johnathan dies at 63
3
Hawaii resident hits jackpot in downtown Las Vegas
Hawaii resident hits jackpot in downtown Las Vegas
4
Chiefs cornerback sucker-punched and stomped man in brawl, police say
Chiefs cornerback sucker-punched and stomped man in brawl, police say
5
3 lucky winners claim $965K in jackpots at Las Vegas casinos
3 lucky winners claim $965K in jackpots at Las Vegas casinos
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST