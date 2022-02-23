Ride share driver sexually assaulted passenger, police say

Las Vegas police have arrested a ride share driver after he allegedly sexually assaulted a passenger he picked up while working.

Pablo Fuentes Estrada (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Pablo Fuentes Estrada, 34, was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count of sexual assault. Police believe there may be more victims.

Anyone who may have been a victim of Fuentes Estrada or has information about this crime is urged to contact the Sexual Assault Section at 702-828-3421. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Fuentes Estrada is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, according to jail records. Police did not release any additional information.

