Road closures, police presence near downtown after vehicle pursuit

A vehicle pursuit led to one person being taken into custody and a heavy police presence in the area of South Eastern Avenue and East Charleston Boulevard in Las Vegas on July 12, 2025. (Bryan Horwath/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A vehicle pursuit led to one person being taken into custody and a heavy police presence in the area of South Eastern Avenue and East Charleston Boulevard in Las Vegas on July 12, 2025. (Bryan Horwath/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 12, 2025 - 10:02 pm
 
Updated July 12, 2025 - 10:11 pm

A vehicle pursuit led to one person being taken into custody and a heavy police presence near South Eastern Avenue and East Charleston Boulevard on Saturday night, according to a Metropolitan Police Department press release.

Officers said they received a call at 7:17 p.m. Not long after, yellow police tape was seen near a gas station in the area. Charleston Boulevard was closed from Eastern Avenue to Fremont Street, along with parts of Fremont Street.

Police asked the public to avoid the area. Metro said the incident was ongoing, and they would provide more details at a later time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Arlette Yousif at ayousif@reviewjournal.com and follow her on Instagram at @arletteyousif.

