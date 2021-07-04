Road-rage crash flips car in northwest Las Vegas

The crash was reported near Ann Road and Durango Drive.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A person was arrested after a road-rage crash Sunday morning sent a vehicle flipping through a northwest Las Vegas neighborhood.

The crash was reported just after 10:30 a.m. at West La Mancha Avenue and North Juliano Road, near Ann Road and Durango Drive, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jeff Stuart.

The driver who believed he was cut off clipped the bumper of a Chevrolet Camaro, causing the driver to lose control, flip and crash through two fences before hitting an unoccupied vehicle.

The suspect was apprehended near the area of the crash, Stuart said. The other driver had cuts, bruises and scrapes, but the injuries were not considered life-threatening.

No impairment was suspected, Stuart said.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.