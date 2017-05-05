1 hospitalized after carjacking near Las Vegas Strip

Police investigate a crash at the intersection of Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard on the Las Vegas Strip, on Friday, May 5, 2017, in Las Vegas. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal @bleblancphoto

Police investigate a crash at the intersection of Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard on the Las Vegas Strip, on Friday, May 5, 2017, in Las Vegas. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal @bleblancphoto

One person was taken to the hospital after a carjacking Friday afternoon near the Las Vegas Strip.

About 1:30 p.m., a man stole a vehicle parked in front of the Stratosphere. The man punched the driver of the vehicle, took him out of the car and fled in the vehicle, Las Vegas police spokesman Jay Rivera said.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to a local hospital for injuries.

When the man fled, he was speeding and later crashed in the area of Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard, causing a traffic backup. The man then took off on foot, and police are searching for him.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Contact Jessica Terrones at jterrones@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @JessATerrones on Twitter.

Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard South, las vegas, nv