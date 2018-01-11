1 of 2 suspects in series of Las Vegas robberies captured

One of two suspects in a chain of robberies committed across the valley in the past month was captured Wednesday.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One of two men believed to be responsible for a chain of robberies committed across the Las Vegas Valley in the past month was captured Wednesday, police said.

The other man remained at large after leading police on a chase through the central valley following an attempted robbery Wednesday night.

According to Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon, the two suspects forced their way into an apartment about 7:30 p.m. near Arville Street and West Flamingo Road. They ransacked the apartment and took off with the resident’s wallet and a ring.

Police found and tried to stop the suspects, who were in a white 4-door Dodge, in the area of Sahara Avenue and Lindell Road, Gordon said. They chased the vehicle until Metro’s air unit took over the chase.

One of the men got out of the car at City Parkway and Bonanza Road, Gordon said, and fled. The other man continued in the vehicle, speeding north on Main Street before crashing into a Volkswagen near Owens Avenue.

The driver of the Volkswagen suffered a minor injury, Gordon said, and the other man was taken into custody.

