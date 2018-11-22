16-year-old arrested in armed robberies in Las Vegas from October

A second suspect was arrested in a string of armed robberies from last month, Las Vegas police said Wednesday.

Anthony Carter, 19 (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Police on Wednesday identified the suspect as a 16-year-old. The first suspect, 19-year-old Anthony Carter, was arrested Oct. 24.

The 16-year-old faces four counts of robbery with a deadly weapon and four counts of conspiracy to commit robbery.

Details about the 16-year-old’s arrest were not immediately available Wednesday. Las Vegas police did not release the 16-year-old’s name because he is a juvenile.

Officers found Carter at about 12:55 a.m. Oct. 24 near Sahara Avenue and Nellis Boulevard after he was driving recklessly behind the wheel of a Nissan sedan believed to be used in the three robberies, police said. Inside the car was some of the stolen property from the robberies.

The first robbery was reported about 6:35 a.m. Oct. 23 when police were called to the 3900 block of Alameda Avenue, near Pecos Road and Stewart Avenue, police said. Two teenagers were walking when they were robbed at gunpoint.

The second robbery happened about 15 minutes later near Owens Avenue and Pecos, when a person walking down a sidewalk was cut off by a sedan. Someone got out of the car and pointed a gun at the pedestrian while demanding property.

Police received the third robbery report about 10 a.m. near Bracken Avenue and 17th Street with a similar suspect and vehicle description as the previous robberies.

Carter remained in the Clark County Detention Center on Wednesday, where he’s being held on four counts of robbery, three counts of conspiracy to commit robbery, four counts of battery to commit robbery and one count of attempted robbery.

