2 armed robbery suspects, 1 in Maserati, evade Las Vegas police

Las Vegas police are searching for two robbery suspects who led police on two separate chases through the valley on Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

The first robbery was called in about 11 p.m. after a man robbed one person at gunpoint near Flamingo Road and Decatur Boulevard, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

The man fled the scene in a white Maserati, but managed to shake police after officers got stuck in heavy traffic, Gordon said.

The second robbery was reported about 12:30 a.m. Thursday at Circus Circus and Sammy Davis Jr. drives, after a man armed with a handgun stole cell phones from three people, Gordon said. He fled the scene in an older-model compact sedan.

Police used the phone’s tracking apps to trace them back to Gowan and Walnut roads in the northeast valley, where police spotted the robber’s vehicle about 1:50 a.m., according to Metro Lt. Josh Martinez.

The robber led them on a vehicle pursuit that passed through two different Metro area commands and part of North Las Vegas before officers lost the driver near Tonopah Avenue and Civic Center Drive, Gordon said.

No injuries were reported, and the robber’s sedan was found a short while later near Bruce Street and U.S. Highway 95, he said.

Both robbers are still at large.

