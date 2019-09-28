2 arrested after series of armed robberies in Las Vegas Valley

Henderson police arrested two men Thursday suspected of an armed robbery on Sept. 9 linked to two other robberies in Las Vegas, according to a news release.

Lesean Braddock and Bryon Porter (Henderson police)

Lesean Braddock, 26, and Byron Porter, 22, were arrested without incident, according to a Henderson Police Department news release. They are accused of using a high-powered rifle to rob a store Sept. 9 on the 2600 block of Windmill Parkway, near North Pecos Road.

The Henderson robbery was linked to two robberies in Las Vegas, according to the release. During the robberies two men would enter stores wearing black clothing and black masks while carrying a rifle.

They demanded merchandise and cash, and either ran from the stores or drove away in “various vehicles,” the release said.

No one was injured during the robberies.

Both men face charges of robbery with a deadly weapon and burglary while in possession of a gun, and Porter faces an additional burglary charge, the release said.

Porter and Braddock remained in the Henderson Detention Center on Friday night, both with $100,000 bail, jail records show.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.