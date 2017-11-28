2 arrested in connection with Las Vegas Valley robberies

Las Vegas police arrested two men Monday night in connection with two armed robberies in the west valley.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police arrested two men Monday night in connection with two armed robberies in the west valley.

The robberies were reported at 7:58 p.m. and 8:13 p.m. at two locations about 3 miles apart on West Charleston Boulevard, according to Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon.

In both robberies, men were approached by a man with a handgun who demanded their money and property, Gordon said. The man then fled the scene in a red or maroon van.

Patrol officers spotted the vehicle near Sahara Avenue and Rainbow Boulevard, Gordon said, and two men in their 20s were taken into custody after a vehicle chase that ended near Red Hills and Fort Apache roads.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.