2 arrested in Las Vegas robbery of 65-year-old woman

Marcus Woodson, left, and Willie Wells (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Two men have been arrested in a robbery last week of a 65-year-old woman outside a central Las Vegas apartment complex caught on surveillance video.

Willie Wells, 32, and Marcus Woodson, 27, each face charges of robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.

According to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report, the woman had just returned to her home on the 4400 block of Sirius Avenue and was attempting to get her mail when she was struck on the back of her head and fell down, causing another injury to her forehead. Her backpack and keys were taken, and the attacker entered a waiting vehicle and left.

Detectives reviewing the surveillance video identified the vehicle and connected it to other crimes at Target stores. One of the mug shots also matched one of the suspects, the report said.

Subsequent interviews led to Woodson’s arrest. He identified Wells as the person who struck the victim. After Wells was picked up, he told police Woodson was the aggressor.

Wells and Woodson remain in custody at the Clark County Detention Center. They are scheduled for a status check Friday at the Regional Justice Center.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.