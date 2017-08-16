2 arrested in robbery spree of Las Vegas cellphone stores

Two men were arrested Friday after they admitted to stealing over $18,000 in electronics during a spree of cellphone store robberies, according to court documents.

Antonio Diggs, 30, and John Jordan, 25, robbed seven phone stores around the valley between July 17 and Aug. 10, their arrest reports state.

During the first robbery, Diggs entered a phone store and looked around for a few minutes before leaving. He then returned with wire cutters and stole an iPhone that was on display, the reports state.

Diggs was joined by Jordan for the six subsequent robberies, and the pair stole 38 phones, iPads and other electronics. The report states neither of the men drew a weapon during the robberies, but were not stopped by employees because they they appeared “aggressive and confident.”

According to the report, a detective working one of the robbery cases recognized Diggs from an earlier robbery arrest and discovered that Jordan also had been arrested for the same robbery.

Detectives connected Diggs to the white Toyota Tacoma the pair used to flee the scene, and later saw the pair inside the truck at the apartment complex where they both lived, the report states.

During questioning, Diggs and Jordan confessed to their involvement in the robberies, the report states. They were booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

Diggs faces a total of 20 robbery related charges, while Jordan faces 18.

